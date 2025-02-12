MPCA Recommends Exempting Until 2032 Intentionally Added PFAS In Electronic Or Other Internal Components Within The 11 Product Categories Prohibiting PFAS In 2025

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has posted a January 2025 report to the legislature regarding recommendations for products containing lead, cadmium, and perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). During the previous legislative session, the legislature directed MPCA to support a report by January 31, 2025, with legislative recommendations related to the following chemicals and products:

The use of intentionally added PFAS in electronic or other internal components of upholstered furniture in the 2025 prohibition under Minnesota Statutes, Section 116.943;

The use of lead and cadmium in internal electronic components of keys fobs in the prohibition under Minnesota Statutes, Section 325E.3892;

The use of lead in pens or mechanical pencils included in the prohibition under Minnesota Statutes, Section 325E.3892; and

The use of intentionally added PFAS in firefighting foam used in fire suppression systems installed in airport hangers in the prohibitions under Minnesota Statutes, Section 325F.072.

The MPCA report recommends that the legislature grant an exemption until 2032 for the use of intentionally added PFAS in electronic or other internal components in the 11 product categories that prohibit intentionally added PFAS in 2025. MPCA notes that internal components pose less threat of direct human exposure and that products within the 11 categories often use similar electronic or other internal components as products outside these categories. MPCA states that there are currently limited available alternatives to PFAS for many electronic or other internal component applications and an exemption will allow manufacturers time to find, develop, test, and implement PFAS-free safer alternatives. According to MPCA, an exemption "will give manufacturers of products within the 11 categories the same amount of time provided to manufacturers of products outside these categories (until 2032) to find and implement PFAS-free electronic or other internal components."

