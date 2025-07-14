ARTICLE
14 July 2025

ITC And PTC Changes Under The Big Beautiful Bill Act

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
President Trump last week signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the "Act"). The Act made a number of changes to the clean electricity production credit under Section 45Y...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Adam Schurle and Tori Roessler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

President Trump last week signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (the "Act"). The Act made a number of changes to the clean electricity production credit under Section 45Y of the Internal Revenue Code (the "PTC"), the clean electricity investment credit under Section 48E of the Internal Revenue Code (the "ITC"), and other renewable energy tax credits. Following is a summary of several significant provisions in the Act related to the PTC, ITC, and other tax credits.

PTC and ITC Changes

  • For solar and wind projects, instead of beginning to phase out in 2032 or later, the Act instead generally provides that solar and wind facilities are eligible for the PTC or ITC only if placed in service by the end of 2027. There is an exception to this deadline for projects on which construction begins before the one-year anniversary of enactment of the Act. Any such project would, under current beginning of construction guidance, generally still be eligible for the PTC or ITC, as applicable, if placed in service by the end of the fourth calendar year following the year in which construction began. However, an Executive Order issued on July 7 by President Trump, described here, raises the possibility that significant changes to historical beginning of construction rules are in store.
  • The Act makes clear that energy storage technology installed with a wind or solar facility is still eligible for the ITC, even if the associated wind or solar facility is not eligible.
  • The Act fixes a technical glitch in the Inflation Reduction Act with respect to the domestic content adder for the ITC. For ITC-eligible facilities the construction of which begins on or after June 16, 2025, the manufactured products threshold remains 40%, and thereafter escalates to 55% for any qualified facility or energy storage technology on which construction begins after December 31, 2026.
  • Qualified fuel cell property is eligible for the 30% ITC without regard to (1) greenhouse gas emission rates and (2) whether the construction of the property satisfies the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements. However, such property is only eligible for the 30% ITC if construction begins after December 31, 2025, which means that projects on which construction begins this year will not be eligible for the ITC under Section 48E or the historic investment tax credit under Section 48.
  • Storage technology (for the ITC), hydropower projects, marine and hydrokinetic projects, geothermal, nuclear fission, and other types of PTC or ITC-eligible projects (except for wind and solar) would still be eligible for the PTC or ITC, as applicable, if construction begins by the end of 2033. Then credits for those projects would be subject to phasedown for construction beginning after 2033.
  • The Act also adopts restrictions relating to prohibited foreign entities, which we will cover in a subsequent post.

Other select changes

  • A number of changes were made to the Section 45X manufacturing production tax credit, including eliminating the credit for wind components produced and sold after December 31, 2027, introducing a phasedown of the credit for critical minerals, adding limitations on stacking of credits for manufacturers of multiple eligible components, and adopting restrictions related to prohibited foreign entities.
  • The hydrogen production tax credit under Section 45V was amended to apply only to projects on which construction starts before January 1, 2028. Although this is earlier than the 2032 sunset date under the IRA, the final bill is an improvement on the draft legislation that would have repealed the credit for projects on which construction begins after this year.
  • The clean transportation fuels production tax credit under Section 45Z was extended through 2029, but adjustments were made to the amount of the available credit.

Please contact one of the Foley team members identified below with any questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam Schurle
Adam Schurle
Photo of Tori Roessler
Tori Roessler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More