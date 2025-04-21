ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Zipatone Films' Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse Broadcast Premiere

RPJ extends our heartfelt congratulations to Zipatone Films, whose critically acclaimed documentary Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse will have its broadcast premiere tonight, April 15th, at 10PM ET on PBS/American Masters.

The documentary chronicles the life and work of Art Spiegelman, whose graphic novel Maus reflects on Spiegelman's own family history surviving the Holocaust, and more broadly, how survivors coped with that trauma and the influence it had on future generation. The Pulitzer Prize winning novel is now banned in many school districts throughout the United States. Don't miss the chance to see this timely, poignant, and incredibly moving film.

