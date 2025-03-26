Next Generation Air Dominance Win For Boeing

In a move intended to rapidly advance US defense aircraft technology, President Trump, Secretary of Defense Hegseth, and Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin announced that the United States Air Force has selected the Boeing entrant into the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter program over Lockheed Martin's submission.

The NGAD, which is to be named the F-47, is designed to replace the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor as the United States' premier air dominance fighter aircraft. The F-22 is still considered the world's finest air-to-air fighter even though it entered service nearly 20 years ago and first flew back in 1997. Unfortunately, due to competing priorities and budget constraints, only 187 operational aircraft were built to replace the venerable F-15 (itself still in production and in active service) after an initial Air Force requirement of 750 aircraft.

The NGAD is a "sixth generation" fighter, not because it's stealthier than the F-22 it will replace, but mostly because it will also incorporate artificial intelligence, data fusion, and other technologies into its command, control, and communications capabilities that will greatly enhance its ability to network and operate with lethal force on the battlefield. The NGAD is designed to work in concert with unmanned aerial combat systems (i.e. semi-autonomous fighter drones) further enhancing mission capabilities. This is truly advanced technology.

The news wasn't shocking to many in the ADAS sector who have been following the program's progress, but what surprised many was the speed of production: the Administration plans to have the first early production aircraft off the line during President Trump's term in office.

The deal is a boost for Boeing's defense business, which represents around one-third of the company's revenues but has lost billions of dollars over the past several years, when Boeing has said it was locked into money-losing defense contracts. Many of Boeing's defense and space contracts have had cost overruns, delays and other snafus.

