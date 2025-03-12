Akin Space Law, Regulation And Policy Update - March 7, 2025

Good Afternoon!

It was a busy couple of weeks on the Moon! Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost became the second commercial spacecraft to successfully land on the Moon. It later achieved another first by successfully acquiring and tracking GPS navigation signals from the Moon's surface. Back on Earth, the House committee overseeing NASA backed a Moon-to-Mars strategy, the FCC mulled over reallocating more C-Band spectrum, South Korea outlined its ambitious space strategy and Varda landed the first commercial spacecraft in Australia.

All this and more in this week's edition of Akin's Space Law, Regulation and Policy newsletter.

In case you missed it, here's footage of the Blue Ghost landing on March 2.

On The Hill

Articles and Quotes

House Committee Backs Moon-to-Mars, But Changes May Be Needed (Space Policy Online)

At a February 26 House Science, Space, and Technology (HSST) Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee hearing analyzing the Artemis program, legislators on both sides of the aisle confirmed their support of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) returning to the Moon, with Mars in sight after. Subcommittee Chair Mike Haridopolos (R-FL), among other Subcommittee members, asserted that returning humans to the Moon only helps NASA with its Martian ambitions. Themes also discussed were program acceleration and strategic competition with China, with legislators expressing desire to place American astronauts back on the lunar surface by 2030.

House Science Committee Asks GAO to Review FAA Commercial Launch Licensing Process (SpaceNews)

On February 12, House Science Chair Brian Babin (R-TX) and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) sent a letter to the GAO requesting a formal review of the FAA's Part 450 launch regulations. The request comes in response to increasing industry concerns about the complexity and efficiency of the licensing process for commercial launch and reentry operations. The letter seeks to understand if Part 450 is being implemented effectively and efficiently, especially given the increasing frequency and technological diversity of U.S.-based space operations.

Introduced Legislation & Legislative Updates

On February 21, the Senate passed the chamber's budget resolution (S.Con.Res. 7) by a vote of 52-48. On February 25, the House passed their resolution (H.Con.Res. 14) by a vote of 217-215.

Please find our Space Legislation Tracker here.

Recent and Upcoming Congressional Hearings

(Mar 7, 2025 - Mar 21, 2025) b

On February 25, the Senate Armed Services Committee held a hearing to consider the nomination of Stephen Feinberg to be Deputy Secretary of Defense. On March 4, they held a hearing to consider the nomination of Elbridge Colby to be Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

Also on February 25, the House Natural Resources Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee held a hearing titled "Full Blast: Contrasting Momentum in the Space Mining Economy to the Terrestrial Mining Regulatory Morass."

In the White House/Executive Branch

Articles and Quotes

Office of Space Commerce Hit by Layoffs (SpaceNews)

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) federal layoffs have made it to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which houses the Office of Space Commerce (OSC). Layoffs so far have impacted staffers on OSC's Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS), the system meant to monitor and flag for space traffic, and in the Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs (CRSRA) Division, which is responsible for the licensing of commercial imaging spacecraft. OSC, which has not released a statement on the terminations, may have lost up to 25% of its staff.

Trump Renews Support for Humans on Mars, Golden Dome (Space Policy Online)

During his first address to a congressional joint session of his second term, President Trump made several references to space policy objectives and his ordered "Iron Dome" for America, now being referred to as the "Golden Dome." Near the end of his speech, President Trump asserted that his administration would continue to look towards Mars in terms of exploration, only referring to past efforts of human lunar exploration. The mention further calls into question how this Trump administration will address the future of the Artemis program and the Moon-to-Mars pipeline. Also in his speech, President Trump asserted that the space-based Golden Dome missile defense system, which he ordered the creation of back in January, will be fully manufactured within the U.S.

Texas and Florida Rocket Toward Faceoff over NASA HQ (Politico)

Texas and Florida have emerged as the two frontrunners in the race to become the home state of NASA's new headquarters, once the agency's Washington lease expires in 2028. Governors Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) have both lobbied for the move, while a recent Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo has encouraged agencies to consider moving offices outside of D.C. to cut costs. As it stands now, it is unclear where the agency will land come 2028, if it moves at all.

How Is the Space Force Handling Civilian Personnel Cuts? (Air and Space Forces)

The Space Force faces civilian personnel cuts as part of the broader federal workforce reduction ordered by the Trump administration. Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman has acknowledged the challenges of the order, given that nearly 30% of the service's workforce is civilian. Some employees at Space Systems Command have already opted into the administration's "deferred resignation" program and further hiring freezes and reductions in force could impact strategic areas. Despite concerns, Saltzman has emphasized the Space Force's adaptability, even when it comes to leaner teams.

FCC Mulls C-band Options, Raising Prospect of Another Satellite Windfall (SpaceNews)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is considering new options for reallocating C-band spectrum, which could potentially lead to another financial windfall for satellite operators. The agency's review follows its previous C-band auction, which raised billions for companies that cleared spectrum for 5G use. Current discussions include potential compensation for satellite firms if more spectrum is repurposed.

Federal Agency Space News

Department of Defense

Initial DOGE Findings Reveal $80 Million in Wasteful Spending at DOD (March 4, 2025)

Hegseth Directs Civilians to Prepare 5 Bullet Points on Weekly Work (March 2, 2025)

Trump Nominates Dan 'Razin' Caine to be Joint Chiefs Chairman (February 26, 2025)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

NASA Successfully Acquires GPS Signals on Moon (March 4, 2025)

NASA Names Norman Knight as Acting Deputy Director of Johnson Space Center (March 3, 2025)

Headquarters and Center Chief Counsel Contacts (February 26, 2025)

NASA Names Stephen Koerner as Acting Director of Johnson Space Center (February 25, 2025)

NASA Names Acting Associate Administrator, More Leadership Changes (February 24, 2025)

U.S. Space Force

Saltzman Outlines Space Force Priorities, What's Necessary to Achieve Them (March 3, 2025)

Department of the Air Force Releases Memorandum on Hiring Freeze (March 3, 2025)

DAF Interim Guidance for Executive Order 14222, "Implementing The President's 'Department Of Government Efficiency' Cost Efficiency Initiative" (March 2, 2025)

DAF Releases Additional Guidance for Executive Order 14183, Prioritizing Military Excellence And Readiness (March 1, 2025)

