Executive Order: Keeping Americans Safe In Aviation

Executive Summary

This executive order suspends all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including those pertaining to recruitment and hiring, within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It aims to establish capability, achievement and dedication as the basis for hiring and promoting practices within these federal agencies.

Policy Actions

Rescind all DEI initiatives and "dangerous" preferencing policies or practices within the DOT and FAA. These agencies will immediately return to what the order describes as "non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring."

The U.S. secretary of transportation and the federal aviation administrator shall review the performance of all individuals in critical safety positions and ensure any incapable individuals are replaced.

