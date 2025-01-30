ARTICLE
30 January 2025

Executive Order: Keeping Americans Safe In Aviation

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
This executive order suspends all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including those pertaining to recruitment and hiring, within the U.S.
United States Transport
Rich Gold
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Executive Summary

This executive order suspends all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, including those pertaining to recruitment and hiring, within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It aims to establish capability, achievement and dedication as the basis for hiring and promoting practices within these federal agencies.

Policy Actions

  • Rescind all DEI initiatives and "dangerous" preferencing policies or practices within the DOT and FAA. These agencies will immediately return to what the order describes as "non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring."
  • The U.S. secretary of transportation and the federal aviation administrator shall review the performance of all individuals in critical safety positions and ensure any incapable individuals are replaced.

Trump's 2025 Executive Orders: Updates and Summaries

Holland & Knight's Public Policy & Regulation Group is reviewing President Trump's 2025 Executive Orders and other actions. To read all Executive Order Updates and Summaries, visit our landing page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rich Gold
Rich Gold
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More