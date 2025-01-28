ARTICLE
28 January 2025

Keeping Americans Safe In Aviation (Trump EO Tracker)

Terminates the use of diversity and inclusion practices in the Federal Aviation Administration's hiring and recruitment processes. The Administration has issued a more comprehensive EO eliminating DEI programs, policies and initiatives across the federal government (and encouraging the same across the private sector).

