22 November 2024

Breaking News: OFCCP Releases New Audit List

The contractor community has been anticipating the release of OFCCP's next list of contractors selected for audit. Its here.
The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has published the latest Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL) for supply & service contractors. The list is composed of 2,000 federal contractors and subcontractors. As a reminder, the CSAL is advance notification of audits that are slated to be initiated at an upcoming time.

As it has been doing for several years, OFCCP also published the accompanying methodology used to develop this list.

A notable change from the last list, OFCCP has increased to the maximum number of potential audits for a single parent company to ten (10) establishments. OFCCP prioritized contractor and subcontractor establishments with the highest employee count in each district office's jurisdiction and then looked at all U.S. establishments with at least 400 employees for each parent company as eligible for selection.

Interestingly, the methodology OFCCP selected only one hospital for review per OFCCP region and only two colleges/universities for review per OFCCP region.

We are continuing to digest the list and methodology and will update with any additional insights.

