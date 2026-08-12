Developers of infrastructure and mining projects face mounting cost pressures, shifting trade policies, and evolving regulatory requirements that threaten project economics and investment decisions.

Since 1961, NERA has provided unparalleled guidance on the most important market, legal, and regulatory questions of the day. Our work has shaped industries and policy around the world. Our field-leading experts and deep experience allow us to provide rigorous analysis, reliable expert testimony, and data-powered policy recommendations for the world’s leading law firms and corporations as well as regulators and governments. Our experience, integrity, and economic ingenuity mean you can depend on us in the face of your biggest economic and financial challenges.

Article Insights

NERA are most popular: within Intellectual Property, Environment and Finance and Banking topic(s)

with readers working within the Technology and Retail & Leisure industries

In “Will Economic Uncertainty and Growing Cost Pressures Lead to More Claims and Complicate the Calculation of Quantum?” published in Global Arbitration Review’s The Arbitration Review of the Americas 2027, Senior Managing Director Christian Dippon and Managing Directors Jorge Baez, Fabricio Nuñez, and Robert Patton examine recent international arbitration developments and the economic, regulatory, and geopolitical trends shaping disputes across the Americas. The chapter considers how these developments may influence the emergence of investment disputes and the calculation of quantum.

The authors focus on infrastructure and mining projects, sectors that have historically generated a significant number of international disputes. Developers continue to face cost pressures, changing trade policies, and evolving regulatory requirements that can affect project economics, investment decisions, and the commercial environment. These factors, combined with the substantial capital commitments required for major energy infrastructure projects, may contribute to future investment disputes and influence the assessment of damages.

The chapter also explores the implications of the global energy transition for investors and governments. As countries pursue new energy infrastructure while reassessing legacy fossil fuel generation facilities and mining projects, questions surrounding regulatory stability and the extent to which investment protections apply may lead to new disputes, including international arbitration.

To download publication, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.