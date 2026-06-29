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29 June 2026

Demystifying The Damages Assessment In International Arbitration

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Damages analyses in international arbitration are evolving to address emerging disputes in climate change, human rights, and space mining. The seventh edition of Global Arbitration Review's Guide to Damages in International Arbitration offers arbitrators a practical framework for evaluating economic harm and ensuring awards are grounded in solid economic theory.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Julie Carey,Christian Dippon, and Ralph Meghames
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Damages analyses in international arbitration have become increasingly complex and will continue to be so as disputes arise in new areas such as climate change, human rights, seabed and space mining, and satellite constellations. As a result, damages experts face a growing need to adapt their assessments to these evolving issues and present their analyses clearly and precisely.

In the seventh edition of Global Arbitration Review’s Guide to Damages in International Arbitration, Senior Managing Directors Julie M. Carey and Christian Dippon and Director Ralph Meghames highlight the key economic considerations involved in a proper damages assessment. Their chapter provides a practical checklist for arbitrators, outlining the core building blocks of a damages analysis and helping tribunals assess whether the parties’ estimates reasonably reflect economic harm.

The authors hope the chapter will help ease the burden on arbitrators when evaluating damages estimates. They also aim to support awards grounded in solid economic theory and more likely to be enforceable, ultimately contributing to a more favorable environment for investment.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Julie Carey
Julie Carey
Photo of Christian Dippon
Christian Dippon
Photo of Ralph Meghames
Ralph Meghames
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