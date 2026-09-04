Duane Morris partners Benjamin Shatz and Sylvia (Yoo Jin) Cheong explore the nuances of appellate modifications in their latest "Exceptionally Appealing" column published in the Daily Journal. The piece examines the procedural and strategic considerations attorneys must navigate when seeking to modify court decisions.

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Please read “Mulling Modifications,” the latest “Exceptionally Appealing” column by Duane Morris partner Benjamin Shatz and associate Sylvia (Yoo Jin) Cheong in the Daily Journal.

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