Troutman Amin, LLP Provides Critical Free Breakdown Of SB690 Impact On Cipa Trap And Trace And Pen Register Cases (Video)

California's SB690 legislation eliminates the private right of action for pen register and trap-and-trace CIPA lawsuits retroactively, fundamentally altering the landscape for these cases.

Troutman Amin, LLP is a nationally recognized litigation and privacy law firm handling complex federal litigation and advising on emerging privacy and telecommunications issues. Built on integrity, hard work, loyalty, and gratitude, the firm delivers sophisticated legal counsel with a straightforward, client-first approach and a commitment to doing things right.

Article Insights

Eric Troutman’s articles from Troutman Amin LLP are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in United States Troutman Amin LLP are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Corporate/Commercial Law and Privacy topic(s)

If you are facing a pen register or trap and trace CIPA lawsuit in California your life just got a whole lot easier.

The California legislature has passed SB690 that removes the private right of action for these claims retroactively!

Once signed by the governor, therefore, we can expect this flavor of CIPA case to wither on the vine completely.

BUT there is bad news– the CIPA contains numerous additional provisions and these claims carry $5,000.00 per violation penalties.

SB690 does NOT impact these other CIPA sections (like 631) and actually may strengthen these claims to the extent they deal with web session activities.

Troutman Amin, LLP has been a leader in CIPA compliance and litigation defense for years and runs CIPAWorld.com– the internet’s most critical resource on CIPA-related news and views.

Its lawyers have provided a FREE live breakdown of SB690 and its impact on CIPA litigation on its YouTube channel (@DeserveToWin).

You can watch here RIGHT NOW:

Chat soon!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.