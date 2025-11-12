ICC North America: A Decade Of Success (Podcast)

self

In this episode of The Arbitration Acumen Podcast, J.P. Duffy sits down with Marek Krasula and Abbey Hawthorne, the director and deputy director of arbitration and ADR for the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in North America, to discuss the ICC's 10-year anniversary in New York. They examine the institution's growth, its impact across the region, evolving trends in arbitration and future priorities for supporting both international and domestic cases. The episode also covers the organization's plans for expanding outreach and accessibility across North America.

Episode Highlights

[2:02] A Decade in New York: Building ICC's North American Hub: J.P. opens with a look back at the ICC's 2013 New York launch and its mission to support businesses across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Marek notes that the office now manages more than 100 arbitration requests annually (approximately 10 percent of ICC's global caseload), underscoring North America's growing influence.

[6:30] Evolving Industries and the Rise of Expedited Procedures: Marek highlights energy, construction and life sciences as leading sectors for the ICC and explains how the 2017 expedited procedure — a six-month process — has gained traction, even for cases over $100 million.

[12:45] Domestic Arbitration: Busting the Myths: Abbey dispels the myth that ICC arbitration is only international, noting that 20–25 percent of US and Canadian cases are domestic. Parties value ICC's expert arbitrators, flexibility and confidentiality. She adds that ICC supports both large corporations and SMEs [please write out] across diverse industries.

[23:32] A Legacy of Trust and the Next Generation: Marek notes that the United States remains the top global source of ICC cases. ICC was ranked the most preferred arbitration institution in the 2021 and 2025 Queen Mary/White & Case surveys. The ICC has also invested in capacity building, including the Advanced Arbitration Academy for North America, helping train the next generation of arbitrators.

[30:04] Looking Ahead: Expanding Reach and Industry Focus: Marek and Abbey outline the next-decade's goals: adopting the 2026 ICC Rules revision, expanding domestic participation and increasing outreach across North America, especially Canada. They also highlight initiatives such as the Life Sciences Task Force and new focus areas in technology, energy, aerospace and SMEs, signaling continued growth and innovation in ICC arbitration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.