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26 August 2026

Remedies Revisited: Early Engagement, 'Litigating The Fix,' And The New Dynamics Of U.S. Merger Review

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Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom

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Current FTC and DOJ leaders have signaled that negotiated merger remedies remain a viable path to resolving merger investigations. This analysis explores the evolving landscape of U.S. merger review, examining how early engagement strategies and the concept of 'litigating the fix' are reshaping antitrust enforcement dynamics.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Karen Lent and Kenneth Schwartz
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Current FTC and DOJ leaders have made it clear that negotiated merger remedies remain a viable path to resolving merger investigations. Skadden partners Karen Hoffman Lent and Kenneth Schwartz discuss early engagement, "litigating the fix" and the new dynamics of U.S. merger review in light of recent enforcement signals.

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Photo of Karen Lent
Karen Lent
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Kenneth Schwartz
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