States Break From DOJ, Pushing For Broader Relief In Live Nation-Ticketmaster Litigation (Podcast)

What happens when state attorneys general decide the DOJ’s antitrust fix doesn’t go far enough? In this episode...

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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · States Break from DOJ, Pursing for Broader Relief in Live Nation-Ticketmaster Litigation

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What happens when state attorneys general decide the DOJ’s antitrust fix doesn’t go far enough? In this episode, we break down the growing split in the Live Nation-Ticketmaster litigation as more than two dozen bipartisan state co-plaintiffs reject the Justice Department’s tentative settlement—arguing that measures like divesting booking agreements, opening up ticketing access, and capping certain fees still fall short of addressing Live Nation’s market power—and continue pressing for broader structural relief, including a potential Ticketmaster divestiture. The dispute offers a vivid example of how state AGs are increasingly willing to chart their own course when they believe federal regulators are settling for less than full accountability.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

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