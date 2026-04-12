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12 April 2026

States Break From DOJ, Pushing For Broader Relief In Live Nation-Ticketmaster Litigation (Podcast)

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What happens when state attorneys general decide the DOJ’s antitrust fix doesn’t go far enough? In this episode...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Paul Singer,Beth Bolen Chun,Andrea DeLorimier
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Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · States Break from DOJ, Pursing for Broader Relief in Live Nation-Ticketmaster Litigation

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What happens when state attorneys general decide the DOJ’s antitrust fix doesn’t go far enough? In this episode, we break down the growing split in the Live Nation-Ticketmaster litigation as more than two dozen bipartisan state co-plaintiffs reject the Justice Department’s tentative settlement—arguing that measures like divesting booking agreements, opening up ticketing access, and capping certain fees still fall short of addressing Live Nation’s market power—and continue pressing for broader structural relief, including a potential Ticketmaster divestiture. The dispute offers a vivid example of how state AGs are increasingly willing to chart their own course when they believe federal regulators are settling for less than full accountability.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. SingerBeth Bolen ChunAbigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
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