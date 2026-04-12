Vanguard Settles 13-State ESG Antitrust Suit (Podcast)

What does Vanguard’s $29.5 million settlement tell us about the growing legal and political fight over ESG investing? In this episode, we break down a first-of-its-kind agreement...

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What does Vanguard’s $29.5 million settlement tell us about the growing legal and political fight over ESG investing? In this episode, we break down a first-of-its-kind agreement between Vanguard and 13 Republican state attorneys general that partially resolves a multistate antitrust lawsuit alleging major asset managers used their holdings in coal companies to influence output and strategy under the banner of ESG—while also examining the broader implications for asset managers, proxy voting, and the increasingly aggressive state-level scrutiny of ESG-related investment activity as claims against BlackRock and State Street move forward.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Beth Bolen Chun, Abigail Stempson, and Andrea deLorimier.

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