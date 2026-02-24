ARTICLE
24 February 2026

California Passes "Mini-HSR" Act

On February 10, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill No. 25 into law, otherwise known as the California Uniform Antitrust Pre-Merger Notification Act. Under the new law, starting on January 1, 2027, parties submitting HSR filings to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) must also submit materials to the California State Attorney General's office when:

  1. A party has its principal place of business in California, or
  2. A party has annual net sales in California of at least 20% of the HSR transaction filing threshold (currently $26.78 million).

