Antitrust In Focus: What Is The DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower Program And What Does It Do? (Video)

With increased enforcement pressure and new incentives for insiders to report misconduct, antitrust compliance is more critical than ever. Companies need to understand how evolving Department of Justice...

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With increased enforcement pressure and new incentives for insiders to report misconduct, antitrust compliance is more critical than ever. Companies need to understand how evolving Department of Justice (DOJ) programs may expose new risks.

In this video, Lauren Briggerman examines the DOJ’s Antitrust Whistleblower Program and its role in contemporary antitrust enforcement. She explains how the program operates, why it has become an important enforcement tool, and what companies should understand about the risks and considerations associated with whistleblower activity.

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