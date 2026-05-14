NAAG Annual Conference 2026 - Pricing & Priorities (Podcast)

What are state attorneys general really focused on when it comes to pricing—and how far are they willing to go? In this episode, we break down key takeaways from the NAAG Annual...

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

Article Insights

Paul Singer’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Media & Information industries Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular: within Antitrust/Competition Law and Privacy topic(s)

What are state attorneys general really focused on when it comes to pricing—and how far are they willing to go? In this episode, we break down key takeaways from the NAAG Annual Conference 2026, zeroing in on a standout panel exploring the rapidly evolving world of data-driven pricing—from dynamic and surge pricing to the more controversial concepts of surveillance and algorithmic pricing. As AGs grapple with whether existing consumer protection and antitrust laws can keep pace with algorithm-driven markets, the discussion highlights growing tensions around transparency, competition, and consumer perception, as well as the expanding role of state enforcement even in the absence of new legislation.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.