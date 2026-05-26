Antitrust In Focus: What Can Organizations Do To Mitigate And Manage Antitrust Compliance Risks? (Video)

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Antitrust risk remains a critical concern for organizations as enforcement intensifies and the consequences of missteps grow more severe. Mike Wise addresses how organizations can mitigate and manage antitrust compliance risks...
within Finance and Banking, Government, Public Sector and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
in United States
with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Technology industries
Antitrust risk remains a critical concern for organizations as enforcement intensifies and the consequences of missteps grow more severe, making proactive compliance and early risk assessment essential.
In this video, Mike Wise addresses how organizations can mitigate and manage antitrust compliance risks, sharing practical strategies for identifying exposure early and strengthening compliance programs over time.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.