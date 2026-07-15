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15 July 2026

FDI Interactive Guide

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer's global FDI team provides an interactive map and comprehensive country-by-country guide examining foreign direct investment and public interest control processes across key jurisdictions. How are evolving FDI regulations reshaping cross-border investment strategies in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape?
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Veronica Roberts,Kyriakos Fountoukakos,Marius Boewe
+7 Authors
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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Employment and HR and Technology topic(s)
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To aid investors in considering potential deal hotspots, we have produced an interactive map and country-by-country guide summarising the FDI/public interest control processes and trends in key jurisdictions. Click here for a teaser of the guide and email [email protected] to receive your full copy. 

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Veronica Roberts
Veronica Roberts
Photo of Kyriakos Fountoukakos
Kyriakos Fountoukakos
Photo of Adelaide Luke
Adelaide Luke
Photo of Marius Boewe
Marius Boewe
Photo of Iria Calviño
Iria Calviño
Photo of Stephen Dobbs
Stephen Dobbs
Photo of Joseph Falcone
Joseph Falcone
Photo of Nanda Lau
Nanda Lau
Photo of Francesca Morra
Francesca Morra
Photo of Christopher Theris
Christopher Theris
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