FDI Interactive Guide

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
- within Wealth Management, Employment and HR and Technology topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
To aid investors in considering potential deal hotspots, we have produced an interactive map and country-by-country guide summarising the FDI/public interest control processes and trends in key jurisdictions. Click here for a teaser of the guide and email [email protected] to receive your full copy.
Sign up to receive further updates here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]