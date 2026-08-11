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11 August 2026

The Rise Of Monopoly Maintenance Cases And What It Means Beyond Big Tech

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Cohen & Gresser

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The government's recent wave of Section 2 monopoly maintenance cases signals a significant shift in antitrust enforcement that extends well beyond Big Tech. Ronald F. Wick examines how established market leaders across healthcare, media, and other industries now face heightened scrutiny for maintaining their dominant positions through vertical integration and market power. Understanding the warning signs and compliance considerations has become essential for general counsel navigating this evolving enforcem
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Ronald Wick
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Already on Top? That's When the Real Scrutiny Begins

In the latest edition of C&G Insights, Ronald F. Wick explains why the government's recent wave of Section 2 monopoly maintenance cases has implications far beyond the technology industry.

The article explores:

  • Why monopoly maintenance—not monopoly creation—is driving current enforcement
  • How healthcare, media, and other industries may face similar scrutiny
  • The risks associated with vertical integration and market power
  • Practical warning signs and compliance considerations for general counsel
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ronald Wick
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