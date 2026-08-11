The Rise Of Monopoly Maintenance Cases And What It Means Beyond Big Tech

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Already on Top? That's When the Real Scrutiny Begins
In the latest edition of C&G Insights, Ronald F. Wick explains why the government's recent wave of Section 2 monopoly maintenance cases has implications far beyond the technology industry.
The article explores:
- Why monopoly maintenance—not monopoly creation—is driving current enforcement
- How healthcare, media, and other industries may face similar scrutiny
- The risks associated with vertical integration and market power
- Practical warning signs and compliance considerations for general counsel
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]