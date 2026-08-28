State AG News: Antitrust, Consumer Protection, Food And Beverage (August 20–27, 2026)

Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from August 20-27, 2026:
Multistate
- A coalition of 48 states and territories, announced by Idaho Attorney General Labrador and others, reached a $29.6 million settlement with generic drug manufacturer Glenmark to resolve allegations that the company participated in a long-running conspiracy to artificially inflate prices, suppress competition, and unreasonably restrain trade in numerous generic prescription drugs, in violation of federal antitrust laws. The Glenmark settlement follows earlier settlements with Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, and Heritage totaling $66.95 million, and comes as the states prepare for a first trial anticipated to be scheduled in late 2026 in Hartford, Connecticut. As part of the agreement, Glenmark will cooperate in the ongoing multistate litigations against 33 corporate defendants and 25 individual executives and will implement a series of internal compliance reforms. Idaho is one of only two states in the coalition that also secured restitution for businesses—not only consumers—that were indirectly affected by the price-fixing scheme.
- A coalition of five attorneys general, co-led by Washington Attorney General Brown along with the Federal Trade Commission, secured a settlement with Zillow Group, Inc. and Redfin Corporation to resolve allegations that the companies violated federal antitrust laws by entering into an agreement under which Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to shut down its multifamily rental advertising business and agree to exclusively display Zillow’s apartment listings—eliminating Redfin as a competitor in the apartment rental advertising market for up to nine years. Under the settlement, which remains subject to court approval, Zillow and Redfin must restore the competitive conditions that existed prior to their agreement: Redfin will reinvest in rebuilding its apartment advertising business and will once again be able to list its own apartment units, and both companies are barred from entering into future anticompetitive agreements. The companies must also pay the states $2 million in costs and fees. Joining Attorney General Brown are the attorneys general of Arizona, Connecticut, New York, and Virginia.
Colorado
- Colorado Attorney General Weiser announced a settlement with Cobblestone Denver Opco, LLC, resolving allegations that the car wash company’s monthly membership program employed unfair automatic renewal practices in violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act and Colorado’s auto-renewal law, HB21-1239. Between August 2022 and February 2025, more than 30,000 Colorado consumers experienced subscription price increases with inadequate notice and limited ability to cancel, as Cobblestone allegedly failed to provide proper disclosures, notices, terms, and cancellation options for its monthly membership programs. Under the settlement, Cobblestone will pay $1,353,465 in restitution to more than 70,000 affected consumers and an additional $20,000 toward the state’s investigation costs; the company also previously refunded $253,406 to more than 4,000 consumers during the course of the investigation. Going forward, Cobblestone must provide proper auto-renewal disclosures, give consumers at least 25 days’ advance notice of any membership price increase, and offer a one-step online cancellation option on its website.
Texas
- Texas Attorney General Paxton launched an industry-wide investigation into companies that market and sell food products labeled as “made with avocado oil,” following reports that such products may contain undisclosed seed oils or other ingredients not identified on their labels. The investigation was prompted in part by a 2026 UC Davis study that tested products marketed as containing avocado oil as the sole oil ingredient and found that 93% of chip samples, 71% of mayonnaise samples, and 100% of dressing samples tested contained undisclosed seed oils. As part of the investigation, Civil Investigative Demands have been issued to Primal Kitchen, Siete Foods, and Chosen Foods, with additional companies to follow, to determine whether their labeling and marketing practices violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
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