Attorney Spotlight: Ryan Danks (Video)

Ryan Danks, a new partner in WilmerHale's Antitrust & Competition group, shares his perspective on navigating antitrust challenges and regulatory considerations under the current administration. His insights offer guidance for clients facing complex competition law issues in today's evolving legal landscape.

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self Ryan Danks recently joined the firm as a partner in our industry-leading Antitrust & Competition group. Hear his take on how clients should think about antitrust issues in the current administration.

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