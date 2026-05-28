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28 May 2026

Attorney Spotlight: Ryan Danks (Video)

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WilmerHale

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WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
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Ryan Danks, a new partner in WilmerHale's Antitrust & Competition group, shares his perspective on navigating antitrust challenges and regulatory considerations under the current administration. His insights offer guidance for clients facing complex competition law issues in today's evolving legal landscape.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
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Ryan Danks recently joined the firm as a partner in our industry-leading Antitrust & Competition group. Hear his take on how clients should think about antitrust issues in the current administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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