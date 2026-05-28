Attorney Spotlight: Ryan Danks (Video)

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Ryan Danks, a new partner in WilmerHale's Antitrust & Competition group, shares his perspective on navigating antitrust challenges and regulatory considerations under the current administration. His insights offer guidance for clients facing complex competition law issues in today's evolving legal landscape.