How Do You Win (And Not Lose) A Merger Trial?

What does it take to win—or avoid losing—when the government challenges a deal? Partner James Hunsberger is joined by co-host Puja Patel, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb, and guest Kieran Gostin, a partner at Wilkinson Stekloff, on the American Bar Association's Our Curious Amalgam podcast to discuss merger litigation. From trial preparation strategy to expert witness credibility, internal documents versus economic modeling, and more, this conversation covers both foundational insights and tactical advice for merging parties, practitioners, and economists.
Listen below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.
