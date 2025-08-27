ARTICLE
27 August 2025

How Do You Win (And Not Lose) A Merger Trial?

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider logo

Incisive. Inclusive. Invested. We’re Axinn.

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.

Focusing on antitrust, intellectual property, and high-stakes litigation, our extensive teams in the U.S. possess deep knowledge and client-side experience across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer products.

With a strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we build relationships with our clients and colleagues alike, helping communities and acting with purpose. Our client service, entrepreneurialism, and inquisitive nature sit at the heart of the firm, enabling us to prioritize client goals and achieve successful outcomes.

Explore Firm Details
What does it take to win—or avoid losing—when the government challenges a deal? Partner James Hunsberger is joined by co-host Puja Patel, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb, and guest Kieran Gostin...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
James K. Hunsberger

What does it take to win—or avoid losing—when the government challenges a deal? Partner James Hunsberger is joined by co-host Puja Patel, a partner at Cleary Gottlieb, and guest Kieran Gostin, a partner at Wilkinson Stekloff, on the American Bar Association's Our Curious Amalgam podcast to discuss merger litigation. From trial preparation strategy to expert witness credibility, internal documents versus economic modeling, and more, this conversation covers both foundational insights and tactical advice for merging parties, practitioners, and economists.

Listen below or on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast website.

1670652a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James K. Hunsberger
James K. Hunsberger
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More