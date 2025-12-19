ARTICLE
19 December 2025

The European Perspective: The Evolution Of Legal Professional Privilege In European Union Jurisprudence

WilmerHale

Contributor

European Union Antitrust/Competition Law
Prof. Dr. Hans-Georg Kamann and Katalin Lehnhardt-Busche
In a recent article featured in Concurrences – Competition Law Review, Partner Prof. Dr. Hans-Georg Kamannand Senior Associate Dr. Katalin Lehnhardt-Buscheexamine the transformation of attorney–client privilege in Europe. Their analysis highlights how this privilege has progressed from a procedural safeguard to a substantive fundamental right, shaped by landmark rulings from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The article also discusses new standards for lawyer independence and confidentiality across Europe.

Read the full articleto learn more about the evolving legal landscape and its impact on attorney–client relationships.

Authors
Prof. Dr. Hans-Georg Kamann
Katalin Lehnhardt-Busche
