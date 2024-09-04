ARTICLE
4 September 2024

DOJ, FTC, DOL, NLRB – Memorandum Of Understanding On Labor Issues In Merger Investigations

N
Nazali

Contributor

Nazali logo
“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
Explore Firm Details
The Antitrust Division of the DOJ, the FTC, the DOL, and the NLRB signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen communication and coordination among the agencies to protect workers and promote competition in labour markets.
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the Department of Labour (DOL), and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen communication and coordination among the agencies to protect workers and promote competition in labour markets.

The MOU will build on existing agreements by outlining measures to help ensure that all relevant and appropriate information and expertise provided by the labour agencies, DOL and NLRB, can be used by the antitrust agencies, FTC and DOJ, in the review of mergers and acquisitions.

In addition the MOU sets out the following requirements:

  • The DOL will train appropriate personnel from the antitrust agencies on the issues under their jurisdiction.
  • The NLRB will train appropriate personnel from the antitrust agencies on the duty to bargain in good faith, successor bargaining obligations, and unfair labor practices, among other topics.
  • The antitrust agencies and the labor agencies will endeavor to meet biannually to discuss implementation and coordination of the activities described in the MOU.
  • The MOU makes clear that it supplements, and does not supersede, the previously identified bilateral agreements between the labor agencies and antitrust agencies.

By signing this new Memorandum, the antitrust agencies and the labour agencies commit to work together to ensure that the antitrust agencies have access to all relevant and appropriate information when assessing the potential impact of mergers and acquisitions between enterprises on labour markets.

(FTC, DOJ – August 28, 2024)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nazali Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More