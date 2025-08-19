U.S. Federal Trade Commission – FTC Chairman's Statement On Revocation Of Biden – Harris Executive Order On Competition

The Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") applauded the recent revocation of the Biden–Harris Administration's Executive Order on Competition.

The Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) applauded the recent revocation of the Biden–Harris Administration's Executive Order on Competition. According to the FTC, the revoked order had promoted interventionist competition regulations and entrenched a flawed framework that provided legal justification for the Administration's rigid stance toward mergers and acquisitions.

The FTC further noted that, consistent with President Trump's recent Executive Orders, the FTC is directing its resources toward the enforcement of antitrust laws enacted by Congress, with the objective of lowering the cost of living, improving quality, fostering innovation, and advancing national prosperity.

In conclusion, under the Trump–Vance Administration, the FTC has adopted a competition policy approach that is market-oriented and innovation-driven, in contrast to the overly regulatory framework pursued during the Biden–Harris Administration.

(FTC –14.08.2025)

