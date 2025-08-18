ARTICLE
18 August 2025

How Clean Are Your Claims? Understanding The New Anti-Greenwas hing Amendments To Canada's Competition Act (Podcast)

Among the recent amendments to Canada's Competition Act are new provisions targeting so-called "greenwashing," i.e., misleading claims in advertising regarding the environmental benefits of a product.
Among the recent amendments to Canada's Competition Act are new provisions targeting so-called "greenwashing," i.e., misleading claims in advertising regarding the environmental benefits of a product. In a related development, the Competition Bureau has issued guidelines concerning its enforcement approach to environmental claims under the new law. What will be the impact of the changes on companies and consumers? In this episode, Alicia Downey and Anora Wang talk to Canadian consumer protection lawyer Candice Kloes about the amendments, the guidelines, and the increased risks and compliance burdens posed by public-facing environmental claims in Canada.

With special guest:

Candice Kloes, Counsel, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Related Links:

Hosted by:

Alicia Downey, Downey Law LLC and Anora Wang, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

