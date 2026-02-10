NAD Examines AI Claims (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Examines AI Claims

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

As AI features proliferate in consumer products, the National Advertising Division is sharpening its focus on how those features are marketed. In a recent NAD decision involving Horizon Brands' Tiny Traveler AI Classic Baby Monitor, the NAD reviewed "AI-powered" claims and found that advertisers must have a real basis for AI assertions and clearly disclose technological limitations on emotion and motion detection to avoid misleading consumers. This episode highlights why substantiating AI-related claims matters now more than ever for legal, compliance, and marketing teams navigating AI marketing claims.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.