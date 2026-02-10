ARTICLE
10 February 2026

NAD Examines AI Claims (Podcast)

As AI features proliferate in consumer products, the National Advertising Division is sharpening its focus on how those features are marketed. In a recent NAD decision involving...
Gonzalo E. Mon
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Examines AI Claims

As AI features proliferate in consumer products, the National Advertising Division is sharpening its focus on how those features are marketed. In a recent NAD decision involving Horizon Brands' Tiny Traveler AI Classic Baby Monitor, the NAD reviewed "AI-powered" claims and found that advertisers must have a real basis for AI assertions and clearly disclose technological limitations on emotion and motion detection to avoid misleading consumers. This episode highlights why substantiating AI-related claims matters now more than ever for legal, compliance, and marketing teams navigating AI marketing claims.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

Gonzalo E. Mon
