27 January 2026

Institute For Advertising Ethics Issues Updated Principles

Last week, the Institute for Advertising Ethics released its updated IAE Principles, which have been revised to address "the ethical realties of modern advertising shaped by artificial intelligence, advanced data targeting, automation, and the creator economy."
In announcing the revisions, IAE President Andrew Susman said, ""These updated Principles are not about restricting innovation. They clarify what responsible advertising looks like when design and system-level choices can amplify consequences quickly and invisibly. Our goal is to move beyond abstract ethics toward shared standards that protect consumers, strengthen brands, and sustain confidence in the marketplace."

The updated Principles address a variety of issues, including consumers' right to know when they are being advertised to, concerns about dark patterns and other manipulative practices, the importance of effective disclosures, and the need for effective self-regulation.

(Full disclosure, I'm a member of IAE's Advisory Council.)

