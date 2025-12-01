Ad Law News And Views - November 2025

WE'RE MOVING

After many wonderful years at the Georgetown Waterfront, we're excited to share that, effective December 9, Kelley Drye's Washington, D.C. office is moving to a new waterfront, the Wharf, and will be located at:

670 Maine Avenue SW

Suite 600

Washington, DC 20024

We look forward to welcoming you to our new office soon. Please update your records accordingly. Our phone numbers will remain the same.

CLIENT ADVISORY

MAHA is Coming for Ultra-Processed Foods and Other Food Reforms; Red and Some Blue States are Answering

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement is reshaping state and federal regulatory priorities. At the state level, legislatures are advancing measures targeting ultra-processed foods (UPFs), including restrictions on UPFs in schools, statewide bans, and front-of-package labeling requirements. The federal government has previewed increased enforcement of direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising laws and the development of potential guidelines to limit the marketing of certain foods to children.

Collectively, these actions signal a shift toward more aggressive regulation and enforcement in consumer health and nutrition markets. For businesses, MAHA's influence is creating new compliance and litigation risks, particularly for food and beverage manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, retailers, and digital advertisers. Legally, these developments raise questions of federal preemption, administrative authority, and consistency across state regimes, issues that are likely to shape both regulatory strategy and enforcement trends moving forward. Read more.

What We Learned from ... South Carolina

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Jared Libet, Assistant Deputy Attorney General in the Consumer Protection Unit, recently joined a Kelley Drye webinar to discuss the core philosophy behind their office's practice and the state's approach to consumer protection, as well as IRS regulations and their impact on consumer protection settlements.

Part One: Leveling the Playing Field in Consumer Protection

Part Two: IRS Regulations Affecting Consumer Protection Settlements

New York's Algorithmic Pricing Disclosure Law Takes Effect

New York Attorney General Letitia James recently announced that on November 10, 2025, New York's Algorithmic Pricing Disclosure Act (the "Act") officially took effect. Codified at N.Y. Gen. Bus. Law § 349-a, the Act requires that companies making use of consumer-specific data to set prices clearly and inform consumers when those prices have been determined by an algorithm. It was enacted as part of New York's omnibus budget bill, which also introduced other consumer protection measures, including amendments to the state's Automatic Renewal Law that we covered in June. This measure reflects emerging legislative interest in addressing "surveillance pricing", or individualized pricing practices that rely on personal data to adjust the cost of goods or services.

State Attorneys General Announce AI Task Force

The Attorney General Alliance released a statement on the creation of an Artificial Intelligence Task Force in a "bipartisan initiative" chaired by North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Utah Attorney General Derek Brown. The AGs also issued their own announcements, which included statements from partners OpenAI and Microsoft.

Recycling Old Tricks: State AGs Probe Plastics Industry Collusion in Latest ESG Probe

This month, the attorneys general of Florida, Texas, Iowa, Nebraska, and Montana sent letters to various environmental groups expressing "collective concern" about potentially anti-competitive recycling practices. The letters, sent to the Consumer Goods Forum, the Green Blue Institute and the U.S. Plastics Pact, vary slightly depending on the recipient, but make the same general allegations.

Is "America's Coffee" Made in America?

According to the mission statement on its website, "Black Rifle Coffee Company serves coffee and culture to people who love America." The company serves that coffee in bags that proudly feature the American flag and bear the slogan "America's Coffee."

AG CHRONICLES

