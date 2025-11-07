AGs Fight To Keep Kids SAFE (Podcast)

self

Two state attorneys general are taking major steps to tighten online age verification and protect minors. Florida's AG filed lawsuits against adult content sites under the state's new Age Verification Law, while New York's AG proposed detailed rules to implement the SAFE for Kids Act—setting out standards for parental consent, age assurance, and privacy protections. Together, these actions show how states are pushing beyond federal requirements, signaling that companies must prepare for evolving and highly technical compliance expectations.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.