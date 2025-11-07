ARTICLE
7 November 2025

AGs Fight To Keep Kids SAFE (Podcast)

KD
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
Two state attorneys general are taking major steps to tighten online age verification and protect minors. Florida's AG filed lawsuits against adult content sites under the state's new Age Verification Law, while New York's AG proposed detailed rules to implement the SAFE for Kids Act—setting out standards for parental consent, age assurance, and privacy protections. Together, these actions show how states are pushing beyond federal requirements, signaling that companies must prepare for evolving and highly technical compliance expectations.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Paul L. Singer, Abigail Stempson, Beth Bolen Chun, and Andrea deLorimier.

Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
