NAD Considers Material Connection Disclosures in LinkedIn (Podcast)

Could a clinical relationship on LinkedIn trigger consumer protection concerns? In its latest decision, the National Advertising Division weighed in on two LinkedIn posts by Agendia featuring Dr. Nathalie Johnson—who praised Agendia's genomic test over a competitor's—without disclosing her material connections to the company via co-authored research and her role as principal investigator in a study. The NAD recommended that Agendia make those connections “clearly and conspicuously” obvious to audiences.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

