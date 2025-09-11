NY AG Zeroes In On Zelle With Lawsuit (Podcast)

A new lawsuit from the New York Attorney General is targeting Zelle, raising important questions about how payment platforms handle fraud claims and consumer...

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.

self

A new lawsuit from the New York Attorney General is targeting Zelle, raising important questions about how payment platforms handle fraud claims and consumer protection obligations. With regulators sharpening their focus on peer-to-peer payment services, companies operating in the fintech, banking, and marketing spaces face heightened compliance risks and evolving enforcement priorities. Legal, compliance, and marketing teams should take note of how this case could reshape expectations around liability, disclosures, and customer trust.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.