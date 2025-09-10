Spotlight On The 2025 AGA Chair's Initiative: Cyber Awareness

In late August, the Attorney General Alliance, led by then-Chair and former Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor, convened the Chair's Initiative in Girdwood, Alaska titled Cyber Awareness: Addressing Digital Threats at Home and Abroad. As previously announced, General Taylor's resignation became effective on the final day of the conference—marking this event as his farewell in the role that he had served since 2021. His successor, Stephen J. Cox was introduced at the Initiative.

The event brought together AGs and their staff, legal professionals, cybersecurity experts, and industry stakeholders to explore collaborative strategies and innovations in cybersecurity. Panel discussions emphasized the importance of cross-sector partnerships to strengthen national defenses and accelerate responses to digital threats. Speakers examined real-world solutions and the evolving role of state attorneys general in shaping cyber policy, enforcing privacy laws, protecting consumers, and mitigating digital risks.

Speakers engaged in candid conversations about the challenges and opportunities in public-private collaboration, highlighting the value of coordinated legal efforts, information sharing, policy engagement, and joint education initiatives. These areas were identified as key avenues for addressing emerging threats such as deepfakes and safeguarding vulnerable populations. The conference also prominently featured responsible development and regulation of AI, with panelists underscoring the need for transparency, accountability, and core principles rooted in safety, security, and privacy.

Concerns were raised about the fragmented nature of state-level privacy and data breach laws, which can create compliance burdens and potentially stifle innovation. Some participants advocated for harmonized approaches that incentivize good-faith efforts by companies and reduce the complexity of navigating a patchwork of regulations. A recurring theme throughout the conference was the strategic use of AI to counter malicious uses of the technology—using AI to fight AI—reinforcing the importance of proactive, collaborative leadership in the digital age.

As digital threats continue to evolve, attorneys general are uniquely positioned to lead efforts in shaping cybersecurity policy, fostering strategic partnerships, and ensuring robust protections for consumers and communities alike. This critical role will undoubtedly remain a central focus beyond this year's Chair's Initiative, and we look forward to participating as the conversation advances.

