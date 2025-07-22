ARTICLE
You're Invited: "It's Not Easy Being Green: Navigating The Evolving Rules On Making Environmental Marketing Claims"

As part of Climate Week NYC, Frankfurt Kurnit will be hosting a seminar, "It's Not Easy Being Green: Navigating the Evolving Rules on Making Environmental Marketing Claims.
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
As part of Climate Week NYC, Frankfurt Kurnit will be hosting a seminar, "It's Not Easy Being Green: Navigating the Evolving Rules on Making Environmental Marketing Claims." The event will be held on September 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Frankfurt Kurnit's offices at 28 Liberty Street in New York City.

With changing regulatory priorities, new laws, and groundbreaking lawsuits around the country, it is more difficult than ever for advertisers to promote their sustainability initiatives. This seminar will update advertisers on the latest developments in the laws governing environmental marketing and provide insights into best practices on how to talk about the good that you are doing while managing risk.

The speakers will include:

  • Karla Cohen, Deputy General Counsel, Edgewell Personal Care
  • Brian Friedman, Director, Litigation & Regulatory Counsel, JetBlue Airways
  • Jess Smith, Director, Head of Marketing Legal & Commercial Transactions, Uber
  • Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit

Here's the agenda for the seminar:

9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Registration and breakfast.

9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Presentation on current green marketing rules, new laws, and regulatory enforcement priorities.

10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Panel discussion on Q&A on best practices and managing risks.

For more information, and to register, click here. We hope to see you there!

