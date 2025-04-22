ARTICLE
22 April 2025

AD Nauseam: Survey Says: The Consumer Perception Study Series Pt. 1 (Podcast)

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

In this episode, Amy Ralph Mudge and Daniel Kaufman from BakerHostetler's Advertising, Marketing, and Digital Media team discuss the importance of consumer perception surveys.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Amy Ralph Mudge and Daniel Kaufman
In this episode, Amy Ralph Mudge and Daniel Kaufman from BakerHostetler's Advertising, Marketing, and Digital Media team discuss the importance of consumer perception surveys. These surveys help businesses understand how consumers interpret advertisements, focusing on both express and implied claims. They highlight the role of such surveys in litigation and FTC investigations, explaining how they can reveal whether ads convey misleading messages. The episode also touches on the design and analysis of these surveys, emphasizing their complexity and the need for expertise.

This episode of AD Nauseam is dedicated to Wink Martindale, host of iconic 80's game show, Tic Tac Dough.

Authors
Amy Ralph Mudge
Daniel Kaufman
