April Fools' Day Greetings

Companies have a long history of taking a humous approach to advertising for April Fools' Day. The following selection of announcements of imaginary products and services came from the companies themselves.

1. Dunkin' Donuts Changes its Name...again

In 2019, Dunkin' Donuts changed its name to DUNKIN' (dropping "Donuts" from its name).

On April 1, 2024, it again announced a name change to DONUTS' (dropping "Dunkin'" from its name).

"Out with the old and in with the new, as they say . . . DONUTS' sounds way better than Dunkin', don't you think!?"

To mark this momentous occasion, the company created its DONUTS' crewneck sweatshirts, available from its shopping website in three colors – beige, pink, and white. They quickly sold out.

2. 7-Eleven's Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water

7-Eleven announced it was teaming up with Miracle Seltzer to create various flavors of sparkling waters including Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water, "a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation."

"The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven's iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage – ketchup and mustard included. Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles."

3. Dole's Banana Sleeping Bag

Dole introduced its banana-shaped sleeping bag. "Stay cozy and snug, just like a banana in its peel! With peelable sides, this banana-centric sleeping bag—commemorating Dole's 125th year in the banana business—allows parents to escape into their own cocoon of sensory deprivation. It even has banana pockets, so you can always have your favorite fruit on hand for late-night cravings. Made from actual banana fiber, this bag takes camping with the family to a whole new level."

4. PepsiCo UK's "Not Extra Flamin' Hot" Milk

Doritos and other snack brands from PepsiCo introduced a spicy Extra Flamin' Hot flavor in the UK. As an antidote to the heat which might be too strong for some palates, the company announced that it also would sell a small bottle of milk named Not Extra Flamin' Hot Milk. The milk would be on sale for "as long it takes for the British taste buds to mature to the spice."

These companies are admirable for their creativity and humor. Although our firm's practice is rooted in reality and practicality, we like to add creativity and humor in representing our clients, when appropriate.

