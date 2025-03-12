Join us as we spotlight select chapters of Venable's popular Advertising Law Tool Kit, which helps marketing teams navigate their organization's legal risk. Click here to download the entire Tool Kit.

Commercial email marketing poses private litigation risks and regulatory hurdles that should be considered before launching any campaign to ensure compliance. The practice involves compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, notably the Federal Trade Commission Act and the CAN-SPAM Act.

These laws mandate truthful, non-misleading advertising, accurate sender and subject line information, clear opt-out mechanisms, and identification of emails as advertisements. Claims in emails must be supported by evidence, with required disclosures presented clearly.

While CAN-SPAM preempts most state laws, some states impose additional restrictions, such as prohibiting unauthorized use of third-party domain names and misleading header information. Violations can result in significant fines, up to $1,000 per email.

