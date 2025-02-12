ARTICLE
12 February 2025

CFPB (Apparently) Shuts Down Operations

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
According to media reports, Russell Vought, the Director of the Office and Management and Budget, who is also serving as the Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Board...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

According to media reports, Russell Vought, the Director of the Office and Management and Budget, who is also serving as the Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Board, ordered all CFPB employees to stop work.

The CFPB, which was formed more than a decade ago, is a federal agency charged with enforcing consumer protection laws in the financial sector. The CFPB is charged with enforcing a wide variety of consumer protection laws, such as the the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the Consumer Leasing Act of 1976, the Fair Credit Billing Act, The Federal Deposit Insurance Act, and the Truth in Lending Act, to name a few. The Consumer Financial Protection Act, for example, prohibits covered companies from engaging in "any unfair, deceptive, or abusive act or practice."

The media is also reporting that a group of Democrats, led by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, sent a letter to the Treasury Secretary asking for the stop work order to be rescinded. They wrote, "We urge you to immediately rescind what appears to be an illegal stop work order and allow the public servants at the CFPB to get back to work for the American people as required by law."

1583118a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More