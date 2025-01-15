Listen To Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show Podcast – "Advertising Agreements"

ARTICLE
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Episode 11 of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show, Season 2,is now available. Listen to "Advertising Agreements" here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

The emergence of online, social media, and mobile advertising has made the outsourcing of marketing efforts important to many businesses. While this approach offers many benefits, businesses must ensure that their advertising agreements contain key provisions that will mitigate certain legal risks.

Venable partners Bret Siciliano and A.J. Zottola talk about how these agreements can go wrong, and some best practices that can help businesses avoid risk when outsourcing marketing campaigns.

Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show will help you identify potentially problematic advertising and marketing practices, or avoid them altogether. The Season 2 episodes examine such topics as Made in USA claims, litigation trends in privacy laws, and marketing to children.

If you have specific questions after listening to this episode, don't hesitate to contact me, Bret, or A.J. to arrange a conversation. You can also download the complete Tool Kit or bookmark the link to our e-book for quick access to these industry best practices.

