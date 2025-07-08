IMPORTANT TAX UPDATE: Colorado Private Letter Ruling Clarifies "Prepaid Plans" With Unlimited Voice Minutes Do Not Qualify As "Prepaid Wireless" For Tax Purposes

The Colorado Department of Revenue issued Private Letter Ruling PLR 25-003 on June 24, 2025, determining that the unlimited voice minutes included in a provider's prepaid wireless service plan did not constitute "prepaid wireless telecommunications service" under Colorado law and therefore are not subject to prepaid wireless 911, 988, and telecommunications relay service charges. This ruling provides important guidance for wireless providers grappling with the classification of their services for tax and regulatory fee purposes, particularly when configuring tax engines and billing systems.

Background and Ruling Details

Colorado's Private Letter Ruling addressed a taxpayer's unlimited voice minutes offered as part of prepaid wireless service plans. The Department of Revenue concluded that these unlimited voice components do not meet Colorado's statutory definition of "prepaid wireless telecommunications service," which requires:

Wireless telecommunications access that allows 911 calls

Payment in advance

Sale in predetermined units or dollars

Units or dollars that decline with use in a known amount

The ruling emphasizes that because unlimited voice minutes do not decline with usage "in a known amount over the course of the service period," they fail to meet the statutory definition and are therefore exempt from Colorado's prepaid wireless surcharges.

Key Implications for Wireless Service Providers

Tax Engine Classification Challenges. This ruling directly impacts the ongoing challenge wireless providers face when classifying their services in tax calculation systems. Many providers must choose between the traditional prepaid wireless classification and standard wireless Classification.

This ruling directly impacts the ongoing challenge wireless providers face when classifying their services in tax calculation systems. Many providers must choose between the traditional prepaid wireless classification and standard wireless Classification. The "Unlimited" Service Dilemma. The Colorado ruling reinforces that the mere fact a service is paid for in advance does not automatically qualify it as "prepaid wireless telecommunications service" for tax and regulatory purposes. Services offering unlimited usage—regardless of advance payment— lack the essential "decrementing" characteristic required under many state definitions of prepaid wireless services.

Risk of Mis-collection or Under-Collection of Required Taxes and Fees. There are often different taxes, tax rates, and tax rules applicable to prepaid vs. standard wireless services. Erroneous classification and tax "mapping" can result in liability for underpayment of taxes and fees in some states and/or questions from customers alleging overcollection of taxes and fees in other states.

State-by-State Variations. While this ruling is provider and Colorado-specific, similar definitional frameworks exist in other states. The core principle—that prepaid wireless services must involve units that decrement with usage at known rates—is consistent across many jurisdictions. However, providers should not assume this ruling applies uniformly across all states without jurisdiction-specific analysis.

Recommendations:

Audit Current Classifications: Review existing tax engine mapping code selections against actual service characteristics, particularly for unlimited or "bucket" plans marketed as prepaid. Prioritize Defensibility: When classification is ambiguous, select Standard Wireless tax engine mapping codes unless detailed legal analysis supports Traditional Prepaid classification. Document Decision-Making: Maintain clear documentation of the rationale for classification decisions to support audit defense. Monitor State Developments: Track similar rulings and regulatory guidance in other jurisdictions where you operate. Engage Professional Guidance: Coordinate discussions between tax counsel and tax engine providers to ensure alignment between legal requirements and system configurations.

This ruling provides valuable clarity but also highlights the complexity wireless providers face in navigating the intersection of evolving service models and established regulatory frameworks. As the industry continues to innovate with hybrid prepaid models and unlimited service offerings, clear classification standards become increasingly critical for both compliance and competitive positioning.

