What's New In Wireless - July 2025

The wireless industry has revolutionized the way we connect, from facilitating teleworking, distance learning, and telemedicine to allowing the American public to interact virtually in almost all other aspects of their daily lives. Leading policymakers – federal regulators and legislators – are making it a top priority to ensure that the wireless industry has the tools and resources it needs to keep pace with this evolving landscape. This blog provides monthly updates on actions by federal regulatory bodies responsible for communications policy and Congressional efforts to support wireless connectivity. And this month we highlight Congress's passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which will restore the FCC's authority to auction spectrum through September 30, 2034.

Legislative Efforts

Congress Passes a Bill That Will Restore the FCC's Auction Authority. On July 3, 2025, the House passed the Senate's version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which will restore the FCC's spectrum auction authority through September 30, 2034, and require the FCC to auction 800 megahertz of spectrum from the 1.3-10.5 GHz bands, excluding the 3.1-3.45 GHz and 7.4-8.4 GHz bands, within eight years of enactment to support commercial wireless services. The bill will also fund and direct the National Telecommunications and Information Administration ("NTIA") to conduct assessments of the 2.7-2.9 GHz, 4.4-4.9 GHz, and 7.25-7.4 GHz bands. The bill now heads to the President's desk.

Regulatory Actions and Initiatives

Spectrum

The FCC Permits T-Mobile and SpaceX to Use Certain Handsets for Wireless Services from Space. The FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology and Space Bureau (together, the "Bureaus") issued an Order on July 1, 1025, granting a Request for Waiver submitted by T-Mobile and SpaceX, which requested that the FCC permit the companies to provide supplemental coverage from space ("SCS") services to certain customer devices that have not been authorized for such use. The parties explained that SCS-compatible handsets are already available for use in the market, but many consumers cannot take advantage of SCS, which provides wireless connectivity to some of the hardest to reach areas in the U.S., unless the equipment manufacturer modifies its equipment authorization. In granting the request, the Bureaus reasoned that consumers, and particularly first responders, should not be prevented from using this new service because manufacturers have not obtained the necessary authorizations. The Bureaus, however, "encouraged" T-Mobile and SpaceX to remind handset manufacturers to bring their handsets in compliance with the FCC's rules and noted that this waiver does not extend to equipment that has been banned because it has been deemed to pose a national security risk.

The FCC Grants GeoLink's Request to Support the Deployment of Wireless Broadband. On June 17, 2025, the FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau ("WTB") released an Order of Modification ("Order") approving the request by California Internet, L.P. DBA GeoLinks ("GeoLinks") to modify 32 of its 51 Local Multipoint Distribution Service ("LMDS") licenses. The license modifications result in the replacement of GeoLinks' spectrally separated holdings with more contiguous and compact spectrum, which GeoLinks contends will "accelerat[e] [the] deployment of gigabit-speed, low-latency wireless broadband – including in rural areas most in need of connectivity." In exchange, GeoLinks will surrender 19 LMDS licenses to the FCC for future reassignment. The WTB concluded – consistent with its preliminary findings in the Proposed Order of Modification from December of last year, on which we previously reported – that the modifications serve the public interest and are consistent with precedent, as they will enhance network performance and reduce deployment costs, while also improving the utility and availability of LMDS spectrum for future use.

The FCC Grants Hearing for C-band Licensee. On June 18, 2025, the WTB released a Hearing Designation Order granting a Petition for De Novo Review filed by Anuvu Licensing Holdings, LLC ("Anuvu") regarding the C-band Relocation Payment Clearinghouse's ("RPC's") denial of Anuvu's reimbursement claim of $960,694.35 for modifications to its earth station system in Raisting, Germany, as a part of the transition of the C-band to commercial wireless services. Anuvu appealed the RPC's decision to the WTB earlier this year, and the WTB denied Anuvu's appeal, finding that Anuvu had not met the burden of proof in demonstrating that the RPC erred in its determination. Because Anuvu timely filed its appeal of the WTB's decision, the matter is now designated for hearing before an Administrative Law Judge. On July 1, 2025, the presiding officer released the Initial Case Order, which schedules the proceeding's initial status conference for July 15, 2025.

Comment Deadlines Established for the FCC's Proposals to Make 12.7 GHz and 42 GHz Spectrum Available for Satellite Communications to Supplement or Complement Wireless Services. The Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the 12.7-13.25 GHz ("12.7 GHz") and 42-42.5 GHz ("42 GHz") bands (the "12.7/42 GHz Further Notice"), which, as we previously reported, seeks comment on ways the bands can be used more intensively for satellite communications as an alternative or a complement to terrestrial wireless communications, was published in the Federal Register on June 27, 2025. Accordingly, comments and reply comments on the 12.7/42 GHz Further Notice will be due July 28 and August 26, 2025, respectively.

Comment Deadlines Established for the FCC's Proceeding on the 37 GHz Band. The FCC's Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking regarding federal and non-federal use of the 37-37.6 GHz band ("Lower 37 GHz Further Notice") was published in the Federal Register on June 12, 2025. Accordingly, the deadlines for submitting comments and reply comments are July 14 and July 28, 2025, respectively. As we previously reported, the Lower 37 GHz Further Notice seeks comment on the appropriate emissions limits for commercial wireless operations in the Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service above 37 GHz. It also asks, among other things, whether the spectrum should be available through a dynamic spectrum management system.

Wireless Networks and Equipment

Public Input Sought on Verizon's Handset Unlocking Waiver. The WTB released a Public Notice on June 6, 2025, seeking comment on a Request for Waiver filed by Verizon of the FCC's handset unlocking rule that applies to Verizon as a 700 MHz C-Block licensee and the unlocking commitment that the FCC adopted as a condition of approving Verizon's acquisition of Tracfone. Verizon argues that good cause exists for the FCC to waive Verizon's obligation to comply with the handset unlocking rule and the Tracfone handset unlocking commitment until such time as the FCC decides on an appropriate industry-wide handset unlocking approach. Comments on Verizon's requests are due July 7, 2025, and reply comments are due July 21, 2025.

The FCC Releases its Sixth Report on the Rip-and-Replace Program. The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau released its sixth Secure and Trusted Networks Reimbursement Program ("Reimbursement Program") Report ("Report") required by Congress on June 30, 2025. The Report highlights that, as of May 31, 2025, three additional Reimbursement Program recipients have filed final certifications, bringing the current total number of final certifications to 34 of 126 total applications. In addition, four recipients have completed the close-out process. The Report also notes that Reimbursement Program recipients continue to experience the same five main challenges described in the last report: (i) lack of full funding; (ii) supply chain delays; (iii) labor shortages; (iv) weather-related challenges; and (v) review times in the processing of requests for reimbursement.

