ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Understanding False Advertising Claims, Part I: Litigation (Podcast)

VL
Venable LLP

Contributor

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Authors

The first rule of advertising compliance is that advertising must be truthful and not misleading to consumers. All material advertising claims also have to be substantiated. There are many venues in which a business can challenge a competitor who fails to follow those rules. What are the different ways in which an advertising claim can be false or misleading? In the first of two episodes digging into false advertising claims, host Len Gordon and his guests, Venable partners Roger Colaizzi and Liz Rinehart, discuss the many types of false advertising claims and how to be sure your business can avoid them.

Host: Len Gordon

Guests: Roger Colaizzi and Liz Rinehart

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Leonard L. Gordon
Roger Colaizzi
Liz Clark Rinehart
