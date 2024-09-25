ARTICLE
25 September 2024

ICC Issues The 11th Edition Of Its Advertising And Marketing Code

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
The International Chamber of Commerce just released a new edition of The ICC Advertising and Marketing Communications Code.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Authors

The International Chamber of Commerce just released a new edition of The ICC Advertising and Marketing Communications Code.

First issued in 1937, the 11th edition of the Code provides updated guidance on some of the key issues that marketers face today. Significant changes to the Code include:

  • Greater clarity in the application of the Code to different forms of marketing communications;
  • Coverage for the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence in preparing and delivering marketing communications;
  • Addressing recent social and technological developments;
  • Encouraging mindfulness regarding diversity and avoiding objectification stereotypes;
  • New provisions concerning anti-corruption;
  • New provisions about not inciting or condoning hate speech;
  • Updated provisions related to claims (including aspirational claims) and substantiation;
  • Addressing influencer marketing;
  • Updated provisions regarding environmental claims; and
  • Clearer rules regarding children, teens, and minors.

Additional information about the updates to the Code are available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More