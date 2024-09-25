ICC Issues The 11th Edition Of Its Advertising And Marketing Code

The International Chamber of Commerce just released a new edition of The ICC Advertising and Marketing Communications Code.

First issued in 1937, the 11th edition of the Code provides updated guidance on some of the key issues that marketers face today. Significant changes to the Code include:

Greater clarity in the application of the Code to different forms of marketing communications;

Coverage for the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence in preparing and delivering marketing communications;

Addressing recent social and technological developments;

Encouraging mindfulness regarding diversity and avoiding objectification stereotypes;

New provisions concerning anti-corruption;

New provisions about not inciting or condoning hate speech;

Updated provisions related to claims (including aspirational claims) and substantiation;

Addressing influencer marketing;

Updated provisions regarding environmental claims; and

Clearer rules regarding children, teens, and minors.

Additional information about the updates to the Code are available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.