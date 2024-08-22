From GrubHub To StubHub- DC Sues StubHub For Deceptive Pricing And Junk Fees (Podcast)

self

In June, we summarized a number of new and pending laws specifically designed to regulate how companies display prices and fees. Although it's important for companies to focus on those, we also noted that even in states without specific laws on point, enforcers could still rely on laws that more generally outlaw deceptive and unfair acts and practices to challenge how companies display their prices. A new lawsuit filed this week by the DC Attorney General against StubHub provides yet another perfect example.

