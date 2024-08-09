ARTICLE
9 August 2024

FTC Updates Made In The USA Guidance (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore
Last week, the FTC released an updated version of its Complying with the Made in USA Standard business guide. The heart of the guidance remains the same: if you expressly or implicitly state...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify

Last week, the FTC released an updated version of its Complying with the Made in USA Standard business guide. The heart of the guidance remains the same: if you expressly or implicitly state that a product is Made in the USA without any qualification, the product must be "all or virtually all" made in the USA.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...he-usa-guidance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More