- in United Kingdom
- with readers working within the Automotive industries
Holding a sponsor licence is not a static status. It is an ongoing compliance responsibility.
An annual internal audit pack for sponsor licence compliance ensures your business remains inspection-ready, audit-resilient, and fully aligned with UKVI expectations.
This guide outlines what your yearly compliance review must cover — before UKVI does it for you.
Key Points at a Glance
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Sponsor licence compliance requires continuous monitoring — not reactive fixes.
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Reporting duties must be actioned within strict 10 or 20 working day deadlines.
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Internal mock audits significantly reduce licence downgrade risk.
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HR systems must match SMS records exactly.
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A structured annual compliance pack protects your ability to sponsor talent.
What Is Sponsor Licence Compliance?
Sponsor licence compliance refers to the legal and operational duties imposed on UK employers approved by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) to sponsor migrant workers in certain visa routes, such as Skilled Worker and Global Business Mobility.
By holding a sponsor licence, you agree to:
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Monitor sponsored workers
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Report relevant changes promptly
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Maintain detailed HR records
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Ensure salary and role compliance
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Prevent illegal working
UKVI may conduct announced or unannounced audits at any time.
An annual internal audit ensures you identify weaknesses before UKVI does.
Part 1: Annual Compliance Risk Review
Reporting Duties Audit
You must report relevant changes to sponsored workers’ circumstances within 10 working days via the Sponsor Management System (SMS):
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Delayed start dates
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Unauthorised absences (10+ consecutive working days)
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Change in work location
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Change in salary
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Termination of employment
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Significant change in duties
Example
If a sponsored worker changes office location or switches to hybrid working permanently, this must be reported.
Failure to report = breach of sponsor duties.
You must report relevant changes to your organisation within 20 working days via the Sponsor Management System (SMS), for example:
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Changes to Key Personnel details, such as a change in work address
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Change of organisation name or structure
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The organisation is subject to a merger/takeover
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Changes to any registration the organisation requires to legally operate.
Record-Keeping Compliance Review
You must retain:
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Passport copies
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Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) / eVisa status
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Contact details
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Employment contract
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Salary records
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Right to Work check evidence
Annual Review Question
Do your physical/digital files mirror the information recorded on SMS?
If not, that discrepancy is a compliance risk.
Part 2: Right to Work Audit
Pre-Employment Checks
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Conducted before employment begins
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Verified against Home Office guidance
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Stored securely
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Dated and signed (for manual checks)
Follow-Up Checks
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Tracked before visa expiry
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Automated reminders recommended
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HR escalation process defined
Right to Work failures can result in civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker.
Part 3: Salary & SOC Compliance Review
As of March 2026:
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Skilled Worker general salary threshold: £41,700 per year
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Must also meet SOC going rate
Annual audit must verify:
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Current salary matches CoS
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Salary increases are reported if required
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Role duties still align with assigned SOC code
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No material role drift has occurred
Example
A worker initially sponsored as a Software Developer is gradually reassigned to a Project Manager function without updated SOC alignment.
This creates a compliance gap.
Part 4: SMS Access & Governance Review
Your annual audit should confirm:
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Active Level 1 user assigned
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Key Contact still employed
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Authorising Officer up to date
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SMS login monitored
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Defined CoS allocation reviewed
Crisis Planning Check
What happens if your Level 1 user resigns tomorrow?
Have you documented internal SMS continuity procedures?
Reporting vs Record-Keeping Threshold Overview
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Duty Type
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Legal Threshold
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Reporting Duties
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10 or 20 working days via SMS
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Record Keeping
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Retain documents throughout sponsorship + 1 year
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Right to Work
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Before employment + follow-ups before expiry
Sponsor Licence Compliance Checklist (Annual Pack Structure)
Organise your audit under four headings:
Work & Role Compliance
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Job description matches SOC
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Duties unchanged
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Contract aligns with SMS
Salary & Finance
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Salary meets threshold
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Payment evidence available
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No unauthorised reductions
Worker Monitoring
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Up-to-date contact details
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Absence monitoring system active
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Visa expiry tracking in place
Governance & Systems
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SMS access reviewed
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Level 1/Key Contact verified
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Internal compliance calendar maintained
Frequently Asked Questions
What are sponsor licence compliance obligations?
They are the reporting, monitoring, and record-keeping duties imposed on licensed sponsors by UKVI.
What is a sponsorship compliance test?
A UKVI audit assessing HR systems, document retention, SMS accuracy, and worker interviews.
How often should we conduct internal audits?
At minimum annually. Best practice: biannual mock audits.
What triggers sponsor licence suspension?
Common triggers include:
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Failure to report changes
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Salary non-compliance
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Inadequate Right to Work checks
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Inconsistent SMS entries
Life Scenario: The Operational Reality
Most licence suspensions do not arise from deliberate misconduct.
They arise from:
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Administrative oversight
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HR turnover
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System misalignment
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Rapid company growth
Compliance failure is usually procedural — not intentional.
That is precisely why annual structured audits matter.
Final Thoughts
Sponsor licence compliance is not about reacting to UKVI letters.
It is about building systems strong enough that audits become procedural rather than stressful.
An annual internal audit pack should:
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Identify gaps
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Confirm reporting discipline
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Align HR with SMS
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Protect your licence
If you would like structured support:
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Book a sponsor compliance health-check consultation
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Download our internal audit checklist template
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Subscribe for updates on sponsor rule changes
Sponsor licences are business-critical assets.
Treat them accordingly.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]