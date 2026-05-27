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Holding a sponsor licence is not a static status. It is an ongoing compliance responsibility.

An annual internal audit pack for sponsor licence compliance ensures your business remains inspection-ready, audit-resilient, and fully aligned with UKVI expectations.

This guide outlines what your yearly compliance review must cover — before UKVI does it for you.

Key Points at a Glance

Sponsor licence compliance requires continuous monitoring — not reactive fixes.

Reporting duties must be actioned within strict 10 or 20 working day deadlines.

Internal mock audits significantly reduce licence downgrade risk.

HR systems must match SMS records exactly.

A structured annual compliance pack protects your ability to sponsor talent.

What Is Sponsor Licence Compliance?

Sponsor licence compliance refers to the legal and operational duties imposed on UK employers approved by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) to sponsor migrant workers in certain visa routes, such as Skilled Worker and Global Business Mobility.

By holding a sponsor licence, you agree to:

Monitor sponsored workers

Report relevant changes promptly

Maintain detailed HR records

Ensure salary and role compliance

Prevent illegal working

UKVI may conduct announced or unannounced audits at any time.

An annual internal audit ensures you identify weaknesses before UKVI does.

Part 1: Annual Compliance Risk Review

Reporting Duties Audit

You must report relevant changes to sponsored workers’ circumstances within 10 working days via the Sponsor Management System (SMS):

Delayed start dates

Unauthorised absences (10+ consecutive working days)

Change in work location

Change in salary

Termination of employment

Significant change in duties

Example

If a sponsored worker changes office location or switches to hybrid working permanently, this must be reported.

Failure to report = breach of sponsor duties.

You must report relevant changes to your organisation within 20 working days via the Sponsor Management System (SMS), for example:

Changes to Key Personnel details, such as a change in work address

Change of organisation name or structure

The organisation is subject to a merger/takeover

Changes to any registration the organisation requires to legally operate.

Record-Keeping Compliance Review

You must retain:

Passport copies

Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) / eVisa status

Contact details

Employment contract

Salary records

Right to Work check evidence

Annual Review Question

Do your physical/digital files mirror the information recorded on SMS?

If not, that discrepancy is a compliance risk.

Part 2: Right to Work Audit

Pre-Employment Checks

Conducted before employment begins

Verified against Home Office guidance

Stored securely

Dated and signed (for manual checks)

Follow-Up Checks

Tracked before visa expiry

Automated reminders recommended

HR escalation process defined

Right to Work failures can result in civil penalties of up to £60,000 per illegal worker.

Part 3: Salary & SOC Compliance Review

As of March 2026:

Skilled Worker general salary threshold: £41,700 per year

Must also meet SOC going rate

Annual audit must verify:

Current salary matches CoS

Salary increases are reported if required

Role duties still align with assigned SOC code

No material role drift has occurred

Example

A worker initially sponsored as a Software Developer is gradually reassigned to a Project Manager function without updated SOC alignment.

This creates a compliance gap.

Part 4: SMS Access & Governance Review

Your annual audit should confirm:

Active Level 1 user assigned

Key Contact still employed

Authorising Officer up to date

SMS login monitored

Defined CoS allocation reviewed

Crisis Planning Check

What happens if your Level 1 user resigns tomorrow?

Have you documented internal SMS continuity procedures?

Reporting vs Record-Keeping Threshold Overview

Duty Type Legal Threshold Reporting Duties 10 or 20 working days via SMS Record Keeping Retain documents throughout sponsorship + 1 year Right to Work Before employment + follow-ups before expiry

Sponsor Licence Compliance Checklist (Annual Pack Structure)

Organise your audit under four headings:

Work & Role Compliance

Job description matches SOC

Duties unchanged

Contract aligns with SMS

Salary & Finance

Salary meets threshold

Payment evidence available

No unauthorised reductions

Worker Monitoring

Up-to-date contact details

Absence monitoring system active

Visa expiry tracking in place

Governance & Systems

SMS access reviewed

Level 1/Key Contact verified

Internal compliance calendar maintained

Frequently Asked Questions

What are sponsor licence compliance obligations?

They are the reporting, monitoring, and record-keeping duties imposed on licensed sponsors by UKVI.

What is a sponsorship compliance test?

A UKVI audit assessing HR systems, document retention, SMS accuracy, and worker interviews.

How often should we conduct internal audits?

At minimum annually. Best practice: biannual mock audits.

What triggers sponsor licence suspension?

Common triggers include:

Failure to report changes

Salary non-compliance

Inadequate Right to Work checks

Inconsistent SMS entries

Life Scenario: The Operational Reality

Most licence suspensions do not arise from deliberate misconduct.

They arise from:

Administrative oversight

HR turnover

System misalignment

Rapid company growth

Compliance failure is usually procedural — not intentional.

That is precisely why annual structured audits matter.

Final Thoughts

Sponsor licence compliance is not about reacting to UKVI letters.

It is about building systems strong enough that audits become procedural rather than stressful.

An annual internal audit pack should:

Identify gaps

Confirm reporting discipline

Align HR with SMS

Protect your licence

If you would like structured support:

Book a sponsor compliance health-check consultation

Download our internal audit checklist template

Subscribe for updates on sponsor rule changes

Sponsor licences are business-critical assets.

Treat them accordingly.