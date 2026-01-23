Understanding The Immigration Salary List

The UK's immigration system is designed to attract skilled workers from across the globe, while balancing the needs of the local labour market. One of the key mechanisms used to regulate and support this system is the Immigration Salary List (ISL), introduced in April 2024 as part of broader changes to the Skilled Worker visa route.

The ISL replaced the Shortage Occupation List and plays a significant role in determining salary thresholds.

This article explains what the Immigration Salary List is, how it functions, and what impact it has on salary requirements and visa applications for employers and migrants alike.

What Is the Immigration Salary List?

The ISL identifies specific occupations under the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes 2020 that are recognised as being in shortage or where recruitment is particularly challenging within the UK.

These roles are granted certain salary concessions under the Skilled Worker route, allowing employers to sponsor overseas workers at lower salary thresholds than would normally apply.

The ISL is maintained by the Home Office and is updated based on recommendations from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which assesses labour market needs and makes suggestions based on economic evidence and stakeholder consultations.

How Does the Immigration Salary List Work?

Salary Threshold Concessions

Ordinarily, jobs sponsored under the Skilled Worker route must meet a minimum general salary threshold (as of 2024, £38,700 or £15.88 per hour for most roles).

However, if a role is listed on the Immigration Salary List, the salary threshold can be reduced, making it easier for employers to recruit internationally where local candidates are scarce.

For ISL-listed roles, the reduced threshold may be:

Around £30,960 per year (or £15.88 per hour)

Or 80% of the going rate for the SOC code if that is higher than £30,960

Visa Application Fees and Processing

In addition to lower salary requirements, ISL-listed jobs may benefit from:

Reduced visa application fees for Skilled Worker visas

Health and Care jobs are on the list, hence allowing the health and care sectors to offer salaries to as low as £25,000 per year

This makes the process more affordable for both the sponsoring employer and the employee, facilitating smoother recruitment from outside the UK.

